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Dont even think about doing wrong: Thalapathy Vijays warning to close ones and others

‘Don’t even think about doing wrong’: Thalapathy Vijay’s warning to close ones and others

Vijay's swearing-in ceremony was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, many national and regional leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Image: ANI

New Delhi: C. Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. As soon as he took the oath, the profile picture and cover picture of the ‘X’ handle of the Chief Minister’s Office were changed. The CMO’s official ‘X’ handle features Vijay signing the profile picture, while the cover shows him taking the oath.

Nine ministers also took the oath along with C. Joseph Vijay. N. Anand, Aadhav Arjun, KG Arun Raj, KA. Sengottaiyan, P. Venketaramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajamohan, Dr TK Prabhu and Selvi S. Keertana took oath as ministers.

Rahul Gandhi Attends Swearing-In Ceremony

Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, many national and regional leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters. The swearing-in ceremony was held amid heavy security arrangements.

After taking the oath as CM, Vijay said that he will ensure that the security of women is maintained very strictly. “From today, I will take all necessary steps to control the drug culture. Similarly, I will work to restore law and order in the state.”

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Priority To Improve Basic Facilities

Vijay said that whoever harassed or insulted me, but all eight crore people of Tamil Nadu are my people. My priority will be to improve basic facilities like education, healthcare, roads and drinking water.

The Chief Minister said that I will not touch a single penny of the public. This victory will neither do wrong nor allow wrong to be done. Whoever it is, even if they are my closest people, if someone has such an intention, they should immediately stop thinking about doing anything wrong.

Joseph Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, i.e., May 10. The Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, administered the oath. He gave his address at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Vijay signed his first order, which comprised free electricity, action against drugs and women’s safety.

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