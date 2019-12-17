New Delhi: Soon after a delegation of Opposition members met President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him about the police brutality on students in Jamia University, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday urged them not to foment communal tension in the country. He stated that absolute peace should prevail in the country.

“Opposition parties are going to meet the President. They have the right to meet President. But I urge them not to foment communal tension in the country. There should be peace in the country,” Prasad told reporters here.

He stated that the CAA doesn’t create any problem for Muslim communities in following their religion.

“Prime Minister, Home Minister and I have also said that CAA does not apply on any Indian citizen and the act does not create a hurdle to Muslim communities in following their religion. It only applies to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh as these communities are facing religious persecution,” he added.

The statement from the leader comes as a delegation of the Opposition members met President on Tuesday evening. They also demanded a judicial probe into Sunday’s police action against Jamia students.

“All of us representatives of different parties, 12 of them, met the President to seek his intervention over the situation,” Sonia Gandhi said. She also accused the Centre of suppressing the voice of people.

She said that the Central government seems to have no compunction when it comes to shutting down people’s voices and implement legislation which does not seem to be acceptable to us and the people in the democracy.

She also stated that all of the Opposition members were anguished by the manner the police had dealt with a peaceful demonstration in Jamia.

The CAA, which is witnessing massive protests across the country, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.