New Delhi: As voting began in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to go out and vote in large numbers but maintain 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly election. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions against COVID-19. Maintain do gaj ki doori (two yards distance), do wear masks. Remember, vote first, then refreshments," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi this morning.

BJP President JP Nadda also tweeted the same remarks.

Later in the day, the prime minister will visit Bihar’s Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna district to hold election rallies in support of his party candidates.

In the first phase, a number of big names are trying their luck, this include eight ministers — Prem Kumar, Krishnandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Jai Kumar Singh, Ramnarayan Mandal, Santosh Kumar Nirala and Brij Kishore Bind, apart from former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The major contest in Bihar is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties. However, in some areas, other political parties and independents are also trying to make the competition triangular.

The Bihar elections are being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.