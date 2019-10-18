New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned transporters not to venture into the interiors in South Kashmir since the killings of three civilians in the area by terrorists since Monday, which is when postpaid mobile connections were restored in the Valley, nearly 10 weeks after they were banned in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of the region.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that transporters in Shopian have been advised to use smaller vehicles to transport vehicles from the interiors of the district. Further, they have also been told to ferry their vehicles from six secured and identified pick-up points on the main roads.

The DGP also said that the transporters have been warned against taking trucks from outside the state into the interiors. He also informed that at least 12 people from the militants’ overground network (OGW) have been picked up in connection with the killings.

While he admitted that there was fear in the region due to the killings, he also said that people have carried on with apple trade despite all sorts of intimidation tactics by the militants ahead of the apple season. The people’s resistance, the police chief, said was the reason why the militants were now resorting to other options.

On the killing of a Rajasthani truck driver in Shopian on Monday, the DGP said that the three militants who attacked him had been identified. While one of them is from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the other two are from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The killing of the truck driver has been followed by the killing of a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama and that of an apple worker from Punjab in Shopian itself, on Wednesday.