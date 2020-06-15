New Delhi: Soon after the missing report about two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) surfaced, the Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday. Also Read - Missing Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad Arrested For 'Hit And Run': Reports

Pakistani media reported that two Indian staffers, who went missing on Monday morning, were arrested by Pakistani authorities for their alleged involvement in a “hit and run accident”. Also Read - ‘When We Sleep, Virus Sleeps Too’: Pakistan Cleric’s Bizarre Covid-19 Logic Sparks Laugh Riot on Twitter | Watch

India on Monday asked Pakistan not to interrogate or harass Indian officials arrested in Islamabad. The MEA said that the responsibility of safety and security of Indian personnel in Islamabad lays squarely with Pakistani authorities. Also Read - Two Indian High Commission Officials in Pakistan go Missing; Probe on

Furthermore, Pakistan was also asked to ensure safe return of two Indian officials along with official car to Indian High Commission in Islamabad immediately.

The development comes after two Indian High Commission staff members in Pakistan went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 AM and did not return.

Official sources said the Pakistan charge d’affaires (CDA) was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a demarche was issued to him over the reported arrest of the two officials.

In the morning, the two staffers in Islamabad went missing following which India took up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials from New Delhi on charges of espionage.

India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as ‘persona non grata’ after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities here.

Following their expulsion, Pakistani agencies started harassing a number of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad including charge d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia.

India’s expulsion of the two Pakistani officials and subsequent harassment of Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies came in the midst of frayed ties between the two countries over the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.