‘Don’t have time to waste’: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to urgently hear a petition related to the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the exam paper leak issue. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused the request for an urgent hearing and told the petitioner’s lawyer, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”

The lawyer argued that the students were raising important concerns, including the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the Chief Justice interrupted, saying, “Thank you very much.”

When the lawyer referred to videos that allegedly showed police using excessive force against protesters, the CJI responded, “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch.”

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court had also declined to urgently hear a similar plea, stating, “Don’t drag the Court into this.”