  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Dont have time to waste: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters

‘Don’t have time to waste’: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters

The lawyer argued that the students were raising important concerns, including the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the NTA. However, the Chief Justice interrupted, saying, "Thank you very much."

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 22, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
'Don't have time to waste': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to urgently hear a petition related to the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the exam paper leak issue. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused the request for an urgent hearing and told the petitioner’s lawyer, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”

The lawyer argued that the students were raising important concerns, including the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the Chief Justice interrupted, saying, “Thank you very much.”

Read more: Delhi Police files 10 FIRs over attack on RAF jawan, security beefed up near Parliament House

When the lawyer referred to videos that allegedly showed police using excessive force against protesters, the CJI responded, “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch.”

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court had also declined to urgently hear a similar plea, stating, “Don’t drag the Court into this.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.