Dont have time to waste: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters
‘Don’t have time to waste’: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of plea against police action on student protesters
The lawyer argued that the students were raising important concerns, including the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the NTA. However, the Chief Justice interrupted, saying, "Thank you very much."
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to urgently hear a petition related to the alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the exam paper leak issue. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused the request for an urgent hearing and told the petitioner’s lawyer, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”
The lawyer argued that the students were raising important concerns, including the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the Chief Justice interrupted, saying, “Thank you very much.”