Don’t install that APK! Simple phone settings that can save you from fraud | Check step-by-step process

The rise of digital technology has been accompanied by a surge in cybercrime. Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to scam people, and a lack of awareness often makes individuals easy targets.
Cybersecurity experts have warned about scams in which users receive APK files from unknown senders. Installing these files can compromise personal data and banking details, potentially resulting in financial losses. In this regard, Chhattisgarh Police has shared tips on its official X handle to help people protect themselves from such fraud.
Fraudsters are now attempting to take control of mobile phones through fake APK files and malicious links shared via WhatsApp, Telegram and text messages. Clicking on such files can expose personal and financial data to scammers. Experts advise users to install apps only from trusted sources such as the Google Play Store.
If you suspect that you or someone close to you has been targeted by a scam, immediately report the matter on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or call 1930 for assistance.
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