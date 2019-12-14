New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter on Saturday and clarified the party’s stand on Savarkar saying that there will be no compromise on Savarkar after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday’s Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi’s Ramlila ground said that he won’t apologise for his rape in India remark as his name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar.

“We respect both Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. Please do not insult Veer Savarkar. Intelligent people need not be told anything more,” Raut said without mincing any word, which may hurt alliance partner Congress.

विर सावरकर हे महाराष्ट्राचेच नव्हे तर देशाचे दैवत आहे.

सावरकर नावात राष्ट्राभिमान आणि स्वाभिमान आहे. नेहरू ,गांधी यांच्या प्रमाणेच सावरकर यांनी स्वातंत्र्यासाठी जीवनाचा होम केला. अशा प्रत्येक दैवताचा सन्मान करायला हवा.इथे तडजोड नाहीत.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

आम्ही पंडित नेहरू,महात्मा गांधी यांना मानतो तुम्ही वीर सावरकरांचा अपमान करू नका.सुज्ञांस अधिक सांगणे न लगे.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

“Veer Savarkar was not only Maharashtra’s pride but a blessing to the country’s. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too laid down his life for the country. There is a need to respect every such legend. There is no give-take in the same. Jai Hind,” Raut tweeted.

Looking Forward to Sena’s Reaction: BJP

Looking forward to seeing Shiv Sena defend Rahul Gandhi for his statement implying that ‘Veer Savarkar was a coward who apologized’! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2019

As the debate over Rahul Gandhi’s remark was hotting up, the BJP said it was looking forward to Sena’s reaction. It was being speculated that all was not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra as Sena and Congress are, after all, ideologically poles apart. In the question of the Citizenship Act, too, Sena supported it in the Lok Sabha and abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Should be beaten with Shoes: Rewind to Uddhav Thackeray’s speech

In 2018, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that Veer Savarkar proposed the two-nation theory. He also said that ther term Hindutva was coined by Savarkar. In September this year, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said if Mani Shankar Aiyar is seen, then he should be beaten with shoes for sure.

“Uddhav should beat Rahul Gandhi in Public,” said Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar.