New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has slammed popular short-video making platform TikTok and said that he was not ready to approve its new deal with an American company to continue operating in the US.

"We don't like that. Conceptually, I can tell you I don't like that," Trump said, on reports that TikTok's owner ByteDance was selling part of its US operations to Oracle to avoid a complete shutdown in the country.

The Chinese-owned TikTok has been under the scanner of Washington over concerns about "national security". However, to assuage the fears, the short-video company decided to shift its headquarters in the US and make tech firm Oracle a minority shareholder.

ByteDance decided to remain the majority shareholder and will not give the source code to any US buyers.

Meanwhile, Trump said that the US deal cannot be approved until all the conditions demanded by Washington are met. At the same time, China also needs to approve ByteDance’s proposed deal with Oracle Corp in order to move ahead with the plan.

“It has to be 100 per cent as far as national security is concerned. And no, I’m not prepared to sign off on anything. I need to see the deal,” Trump told reporters. He also said he would be meeting with officials about it on Thursday.

On August 6, Trump issued an executive order stating that TikTok’s US business must be sold before September 20 and threatened to block the video app in the US.

TikTok was among the first batch of 59 Chinese apps banned by India in June this year saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. Later India followed up with a ban on 118 more Chinese apps.