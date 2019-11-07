New Delhi: As states are tightening up security measures ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, expected to be delivered before November 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subjects, according to reports. The Prime Minister made these remarks at a meeting of the council of ministers while asserting the need to maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony in the country, reported PTI.

In the latest edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme on October 27, PM Modi had recalled the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court and how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures despite the hatred trying to vitiate the air

The Prime Minister told his council of ministers that they should refrain from making unnecessary remarks on the issue and maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony. He also emphasised that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat.

A day before, the BJP had asked its workers and spokespersons to refrain from making provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The party also told its MPs to visit their constituencies for maintaining calm. RSS, too, has issued a similar advisory.

Security measures have been stepped up by the Mumbai Police, especially in the sensitive areas. The social media activities of people in relation to the Ayodhya case are also being scrutinised by the Mumbai police.

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday urged everyone to respect the Supreme Court’s final decision on the Ayodhya case. Speaking to news agency ANI after attending a meeting convened at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi‘s in Delhi, Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad said, “Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers, we all must respect it. We will appeal to all to propagate that peace must be maintained.”

(With Agency Inputs)