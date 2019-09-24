New Delhi: Hours after a Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Donald Trump as the US President for the second term at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event held in Houston, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav dismissed it saying that it was “laughable” and no lessons were needed from the grand old party on democracy and bipartisanship.

“This is a laughable criticism. There is no real depth. PM Modi was only reciprocating what Trump said before the 2014 elections. Trump had said Agli Baar Modi Sarkar, and so Modi was reminding that Agli Baar Trump Sarkar. It’s not an interference in the democratic process of America. We respect American leadership choice. We don’t need lessons on democracy and bipartisanship from Congress,” Ram Madhav told News18 on Monday.

It must be noted that Congress leader Anand Sharma had, in a series of tweets, attacked PM Modi for backing Trump on the stage at ‘Howdy, Modi’, saying “Abki Baar Trump sarkar”.

Sharma accused Modi of “violating the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country,” adding “this is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India.”

Taking to Twitter, Sharma said, “Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies.”

He went on to remind PM Modi that he is in the USA as “our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections.”

Donald Trump had on September 22 shared the dais with PM Modi at the mega event, which saw a gathering of around 50,000 people at NRG Stadium in Houston. At least 400 artistes had graced the lavish event with their performances in the jam-packed stadium.