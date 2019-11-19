New Delhi: ‘Mediation is not needed as a Shiv Sena-led government will be formed soon in Maharashtra’, said Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Sanjay Raut, referring to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s new power-sharing formula in the state. “An alliance will be formed with an absolute majority of 170. He doesn’t need to worry about us”, the Sena leader said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

His reaction comes a day after Athawale stated that Sena’s ‘simple compromise’ could end the Maharashtra deadlock.

“I talked to Sanjay Raut Ji about a compromise. I suggested a formula of three years’ chief ministership for the BJP and two years for the Shiv Sena, to which he said that the Shiv Sena could think about it if the BJP agrees. I will discuss this with the BJP now,” ANI had quoted the minister as saying yesterday.

The Republican Party of India (RPI) leader also claimed that the Sena “cannot form a government with Congress-NCP”. “It is better if the Sena returns to the BJP fold and forms the government as soon as possible”, the Union Minister had stated.

Notably, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads ever since the results of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 were declared on October 24. While the Sena remained adamant on its 50:50 formula, the BJP claimed that there was no 50:50 agreement between the saffron allies. This claim ensued acrimonious bickering between the BJP and Shiv Sena following which their decades-old coalition teetered on breaking point.