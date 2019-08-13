New Delhi: Hours after J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that there were reports of violence in the region and said would send an aircraft so he could observe the situation himself, the Congress leader took the former up on his offer.

Rahul said the delegation of Opposition leaders “won’t need aircraft but please ensure us freedom to travel and meet people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed there.” He tweeted the same:

Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there. https://t.co/9VjQUmgu8u — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019

Just a day ago, Malik had said Rahul should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders, who was talking like an “idiot” in the Parliament.

“I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Malik had said. He was reacting to a question about statements and reports by some leaders and the media about the violence in Kashmir.

On Saturday, Rahul had talked about some reports of violence coming in from J&K and had appealed to the PM to put such concerns to rest.

On a question about allegations that Kashmir had been turned into a concentration camp, the governor said that despite being educated, people don’t know the meaning of a concentration camp.

“I know what it is. I have gone to jail 30 times. Even then, I will not term it as a concentration camp. They (Congress) imprisoned people for one-and-half-years during Emergency, but nobody termed them concentration camps. Is preventative arrest (equal to) a concentration camp?” he had asked.