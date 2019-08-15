New Delhi: The PM, during his Independence Day address to the nation on Thursday, tore into the Opposition’s attack on the government move to revoke Article 370 that gave a special status to J&K. (Also read: ‘Money Earmarked For Jal Jivan Mission,’ Says PM)

He said if Article 370 was so important if it was so crucial for the people of J&K, why did the previous governments, which had the majority, did not make it permanent and continued to keep it temporary? “Why did those who are supporting Article 370 make it a permanent provision for J&K and kept it a temporary measure?” he asked.

Pointing out how his government acted and revoked Article 370, he said, “We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending.”

Acknowledging that efforts were made to deal with it by previous governments also, he said “but it (those efforts) did not bear results; a new approach was needed.”

Touching upon the much-discussed issue of one nation, one election, the PM said that “it is imperative to make the country great”.

After all, he said that political decisions are taken, but of utmost significance was the interest of the nation. “Politics comes and goes but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount,” he said.