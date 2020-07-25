New Delhi: Sounding a warning that too much use of hand sanitisers can also be harmful, the health ministry has advised people to not overuse hand sanitisers as the novel coronavirus is crossing grim milestones in the country, one by one. Also Read - These 21 Existing Drugs Could Treat COVID-19, Says Global Team of Scientists

“These are unprecedented times, no one thought that a virus outbreak, of this nature, will occur. Use masks to protect yourself, drink hot water frequently & wash hands vigorously. Don’t overuse sanitizers,” Dr RK Verma, additional director-general of Health Services, Ministry of Health, said. Also Read - Lockdown in West Bengal: Total Shutdown to be Clamped in This City For 7 Days From Tomorrow | Only Essentials Allowed

Health experts had previously warned that using excessive hand santisers can kill good bacteria that keeps the skin healthy. According to the experts, when there is soap and water, one should wash the hands instead of sanitising.

On Saturday, India registered 48,916 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 12,36,861. The death toll rose to 31,358.

Of the 757 deaths reported, 278 were from Maharashtra, 108 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi, 26 from Gujarat, 14 from Jammu and Kashmir, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana.

Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have reported six fatalities each, followed by Punjab five deaths, Kerala and Haryana four each, Bihar and Jharkhand three each, and Puducherry, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland one fatality each.