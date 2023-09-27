Home

‘Don’t Own House But Ensured Country’s Daughters Have One’: PM Modi In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lakhs of women have become house owners under his governance even though he himself does not have a house registered under his name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects, in Chhotaudepur, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bodeli (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government ensured that “lakhs of daughters” of the country become house-owners even though he himself does not own a house of his own.

Speaking at the launch of various development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore in Bodeli town of tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district in Gujarat, the PM Modi said crores of women belonging to tribal, Scheduled Caste and backward communities have now become ‘lakhpati’ as they own houses built under government schemes.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat which began on Tuesday.

“Since I spent significant time with you, I know the issues faced by the poor and I have always tried to solve those issues. Today I am satisfied because my government has built four crore houses for people across the country. Unlike the past governments, a house for the poor is not just a number for us,” he said.

Lakhs of women now ‘lakhpati didi’

The Prime Minister said his government works for providing dignity to the poor and the downtrodden and one way to do that is too build houses for them. “We are building houses as per the needs of the tribals, that too without any middlemen. Lakhs of houses were built and registered in the names of women. Though I don’t have a house in my name yet, my government made lakhs of daughters house-owners,” he said.

“Crores of women from tribal, Scheduled Caste and backward communities have now become ‘lakhpati didi’ because these houses registered in their names are now worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

Wonderful to be among the vibrant people of Chhota Udepur. Speaking at launch of various educational and infrastructural initiatives. https://t.co/gDnvlIZbU5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2023

World Bank ready to sponsor Vidya Samiksha Kendras in Gujarat

PM Modi said World Bank president Ajay Banga was so impressed with the Gujarat education department’s command and control centre in Gandhinagar, called as Vidya Samiksha Kendra, that he urged him to start such centres across the country and said that the World Bank is ready to be a part of the project.

“The World Bank president recently visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. During our meeting, he urged me to start such centres in all districts of India and told me that the World Bank is ready to be a part of this amazing project,” Modi said.

The projects launched by PM Modi at Bodeli include those worth Rs 4,500 crore related to the education sector under the ‘Mission of Schools of Excellence’ project of the Gujarat government aimed at improving the quality of education in the state. These projects include new classrooms, smart classrooms and computer labs coming up across the state.

‘NEP was in limbo, we revived it’

The Prime Minister also batted in favour of the National Education Policy (NEP) which he said had been left in limbo for nearly three decades before it was revived and introduced by the BJP-led government.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, he said, “They indulged in the politics of reservation instead of working to improve the education scenario in the state.”

“You all know what the status of schools, colleges and availability of classrooms and teachers in Gujarat was two decades back. Many boys and girls were forced to drop out of schools due to the pathetic situation of the education sector. When I became the chief minister (in 2001), there was not a single science-stream school in the entire tribal belt of Gujarat,” the PM said.

“What is the use of providing reservation in medical and engineering colleges when there were no science-stream schools. You keep doing politics (on reservation), but don’t spoil the future of our children, the PM said, targeting past non-BJP governments in the state.

Those who were deprived of development for long are now marching ahead because of the efforts taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said.

The PM said the BJP government in Gujarat has built five medical colleges, two universities and 25,000 new classrooms in the entire tribal belt starting from Ambaji to Umargam.

On the occasion, the PM also launched several new schemes related to the education sector in the state, including the Swami Vivekananda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools, Raksha Shakti Schools, Mukhya Mantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship and Mukhya Mantri Gyan Sadhna Merit Scholarship.

(With PTI inputs)

