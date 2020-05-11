New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow train or air services to his state till May 31. Also Read - India Enters Last Week of Lockdown: 'No Trains to Tamil Nadu Till May 31, Flight Services on Hold,' Says PM Modi in Virtual Meet | LIVE Updates

Participating in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers, he urged PM Modi not to allow any other transport services to his state where the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 7,000-mark.

“As positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to May 31 in Tamil Nadu. I request you not to begin regular Air services till May 31,” Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami told PM Modi.

He said he knows from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, it is not good at this time to allow train services to Tamil Nadu.

The statement from Palaniswami came during PM Modi’s interaction with the chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

The IRCTC on Sunday said that it will resume services across the country from May 12. It has announced resumption of a limited number of passenger services after an almost a 50-day hiatus since the national lockdown came into force in March. As per updates, 15 trains will run from Tuesday on the Rajdhani route from Delhi to all the major cities, including Chennai, in the country.