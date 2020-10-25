New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s assertion that Article 370 won’t be restored did not go down well with National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah. Taking a swipe at the Union Minister, the NC leader said that they weren’t expecting him to restore the erstwhile

status of Jammu & Kashmir, adding that he (Prasad) should not be presumptuous of what the Supreme would decide on the matter unless it has surrendered its independence.

"Dear Ravi Shankar Prasad ji, we don't expect you to restore anything but unless you are suggesting the Supreme Court has surrendered its independence & takes dictation from you please don't presume to know what the Hon judges will decide," Abdullah said on Twitter.

The revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said on Saturday while accusing PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of "disrespecting" the Indian flag.

Mehbooba Mufti had Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back. She said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

Notably, the Supreme Court is hearing multiple petitions filed by several mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC, against the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state.