New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Monday dismissed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a discussion on the contentious issue of reservation saying that there was no need for a discussion.

Bhagwat had on Sunday created a flutter by bringing the focus back on reservation policy. Speaking at the concluding session of Gyanotsav – a programme on competitive exams, he reiterated that there should be a conversation in a “harmonious” atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

However, Republic Party of India (RPI) chief Athawale said, “I don’t think there needs to be a debate on reservation. Even if there is, people will say that reservation is necessary for SCs and STs.”

He further said that now that more communities have got a reservation, their involvement “should remain untouched” as it could result in sharp reactions. “There can be a discussion about who all reservation has reached. But I don’t see any point in discussing whether there should be reservation or not,” he added.

Bhagwat had earlier advocated a review of the reservation policy that drew immense criticism from various parties and caste groups. He had also mentioned that the RSS and the BJP are two separate entities and it was not necessary that the government agrees with the Sangh at all times.