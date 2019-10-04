New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday gave her approval to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and said that she was satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s assurance that Bangladesh need not fret over the citizens’ list.

Notably, the Bangladesh PM is in India on a four-day visit to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, PM Hasina was asked if she was satisfied with the Indian government’s decision on NRC in Assam, to which she replied, “Oboshoyi (definitely)…I don’t see any problem.”

“I had a talk with Prime Minister Modi. Everything is OK,” she said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Hasina’s remarks come just one day after the Centre admitted that it had not discussed the deportation of illegal Bangladeshis with the neighbour. The Bangladesh PM’s statement also comes only a week following the UNGA meeting in New York where she described NRC as a ‘great concern’ for citizens of Bangladesh.

However, in a brief bilateral meet at a hotel in New York, the two Prime Ministers had landed on the same foot after PM Modi assured that there was nothing to be worried about as India and Bangladesh maintained “very good relations”.

During her trip in India, PM Hasina is also expected to visit President Ram Nath Kovind, while she is also likely to hold talks with External Minister S Jaishankar.