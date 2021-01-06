The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday warned people of sharing any personal details on some applications on app stores with the same name as that of Co-WIN app. The government is working to launch the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) app soon. The government will be launching CO-WIN app as a digitised platform for rolling out vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to the sources, the app is in the pre-product stage and is not available for public use. Also Read - Pharmacist in US Destroys 500 Doses of Moderna Vaccine Believing That Will Change His DNA

Data of healthcare and frontline workers are being registered on the app at present and more than 7.5 million beneficiaries were registered during the nationwide dry run which took place on January 2. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: India's Total Tally Stands At 73, Vaccine Dry Run in All Districts on January 8

“Some apps named ‘CoWIN’ apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official platform of Govt, are on App stores. Don’t download or share personal information on these. Dept official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch,” the ministry said, according to news agency ANI. Also Read - Schools Reopening News: Class 10, 12 to Resume From Jan 11 in Gujarat, Govt Issues SOPs

On Tuesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained the new features of CoWIN app. Priority groups such as healthcare and frontline workers won’t have to register themselves as beneficiaries since their data has been already populated on the app’s vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner, Bhushan said.

Some of the new features that Bhushan spoke about during Tuesday’s briefing were the usage of Aadhaar cards as a mode of authentication to avoid any malpractice, SMS in 12 languages to guide beneficiaries and vaccinators, availability of a 24X7 helpline including information technology (IT) professional and a chatbot pattern to help users navigate the portal.

Bhushan also pointed out that the health ministry was prepared to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals, adding that a final call on this will be taken by the central government.