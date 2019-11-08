New Delhi: As security has been heightened across the country ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, which is expected before November 17, Delhi Police said it would monitor social media posts and would take action against those who share unverified posts on social media to fan hatred.

Delhi Police: Social media platforms will also be monitored & we advise that such platforms should be used with discretion. Users should restrain from spreading any unverified post. Sufficient police forces are being mobilized. https://t.co/ipnGhisGxp — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday afternoon met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh to ascertain the security preparedness in the state in view of the top court’s impending judgment in the sensitive Ayodhya Land Dispute case.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, released an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) asking them to remain alert and vigilant. It has also deployed 4,000 central troops in the state to maintain round-the-clock vigil. Schools have been turned into temporary jails, while warnings have been issued of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) being imposed on those posting provocative content on social media.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have asked their respective ministers to refrain from making comments on the issue. Appeals have also been made by religious leaders from both sides that the apex court verdict is respected and peace be maintained at all cost.