Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to keep quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens ready for about six lakh people, as it prepared for the return of stranded migrants amid COVID-19 lockdown. Further, CM Yogi also appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

"Maintain patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting states concerned to ensure that all return to their homes safely. Therefore, stay where you are and remain in contact with the respective state governments. Do not start moving on foot," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

An official spokesman said the state government has written letters to different states seeking detailed data on migrant labourers and workers of UP along with their names, mobile numbers and addresses as well as medical reports.

The spokesman said workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh will be brought back on Thursday and those in Gujarat on Friday by buses.

The UP government had on March 28-29 facilitated the return of around 4 lakh people from Delhi.

The government has also ensured the return of about 50,000 people from Haryana and Rajasthan. Around 13,000 people are being brought back from Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing the interstate travel of migrant workers across the country amid nationwide lockdown. Issuing the order, the home ministry had said that the migrant workers, who do not have coronavirus symptoms at present, can move to their home states.

