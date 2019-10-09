New Delhi: India should not terrorise with its tax and customs rules, the CEO of the engine manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jet said to defence minister Rajnath Singh announcing that the company plans to invest nearly $150 million in India, news agency PTI reported.

The country should provide an attractive business environment, the CEO said. French multinational Safran, the manufacturer of the M88 state of the art engines fitted in the Rafale jets acquired by India, gave a presentation of its facility to the minister who took a tour of the assembly line of the company near the French capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in #France: Our government is ready to consider further tax rationalisation measures to encourage ‘Make in India’. pic.twitter.com/a3OPFNlr5o — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

“India is set to become the third-largest commercial market for aviation and we are keen to create a strong maintenance and repair base in India to serve customers,” Andries said. “But we need to make sure that the Indian tax and customs system is not terrorising us,” he said.

Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation: It was an important meeting in order to see what is going on with ‘Make in India’. We are more than happy. We see that everything is progressing well. The companies are happy to set up facilities in India. #France https://t.co/TLMcesk4yM pic.twitter.com/ybhMyWQ0tQ — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

According to reports, defence minister Rajnath Singh responded by assuring him that India is committed to providing the “right climate” for investments under the ”Make in India” initiative.

Singh also invited Safran to participate in the DefExpo in Lucknow in February next year, an invitation that was accepted by the company which designs and develops engines for civil and military aircraft at its assembly line at Villaroche in Reau, near Paris.

The minister was taken on a tour of the assembly line, where all the Rafale jet M88 engines fitted for India’s 36 aircraft will be assembled.