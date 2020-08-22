New Delhi: In an online training session organised by the AYUSH ministry, secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said his English is not good. Those who can’t speak Hindi can leave the session, triggering Hindi-imposition row once again. Also Read - 'Larger Issue', Says DMK's Kanimozhi, Day After Nationality Questioned For Not Knowing Hindi

"I don't speak English very well," the secretary said in English and then continued in Hindi that those who want English can leave because he will speak in Hindi.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has demanded the suspension of Kotecha and sought disciplinary action against him.

“The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable…,” Kanimozhi said.

“Govt should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated,” she added.

Recently, Kanimozhi said a CISF officer had asked her if she was Indian when she requested the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.