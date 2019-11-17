New Delhi: Everything will be fine in Maharashtra, BJP chief Amit Shah has reportedly said to Union minister Ramdas Athawale at a time when the official break-up between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is ‘only a matter of formality’.

“I told Amit bhai (Union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied ‘Don’t worry, everything will be fine. The BJP and the Shiv Sena would come together to form government’,” Mr Athawale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For long, Amit Shah maintained his silence on this ongoing power tussle. Last week, he accused Sena of making unacceptable post-poll demands.

“Before the elections, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I had said many times in public that Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister if the alliance wins. Nobody objected back then,” he had said.

The Shiv Sena a day before alleged that the BJP now exuding the confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially exposes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President’s rule evident.

“Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the governor that they do not have the majority. How come are they now claiming that only they will form the government?” Sena said in Saamana.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

