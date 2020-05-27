New Delhi: Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘lockdown is not a solution’ remarks, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, Punjab were among the first to impose lockdown in the country. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, Researchers Develop Tool to Detect Antivirus Antibody in Just 20 Minutes

"The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan, and now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister", said Prasad.

He also took potshots on the Wayanad MP saying 'Rahul Gandhi ji, you say lockdown is not the solution, then don't you explain this to your chief ministers?' Upping the ante against Gandhi, furthermore, he asked, "Don't your CMs listen to you, or they don't give your opinions any weightage?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had said that the four phases of nationwide lockdown have “failed” and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

Addressing a press conference, he had asked the central government to clarify its strategy as far as opening up of India is concerned and how it intends to support migrants and states. He also criticised the Rs 20 lakh crore package as said that doling out money to the poor doesn’t send across a good message about India internationally.