New Delhi: The Delhi Police has launched a probe after a video emerged on social media wherein a man is purportedly heard threatening a shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area on the occasion of Diwali. As per the reports, the police have registered a suo motu FIR under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station and are verifying all the facts.

"We have not received any complaint. However, the facts are being verified. And legal action will be taken", said DCP, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi. In the 3-minute long viral video, the accused introduces himself as Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi, a member of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal.

"Hey… how have you opened your shop? Who gave you permission? Don't you know this is a Hindu area? Today is Diwali… close it down now. What is this… you think this is 'your' area… is this Jama Masjid? This is a fully 'Hindu' area," Suryavanshi can be seen shouting and hurling abuses at the shop workers.

He also threatened to set the establishment on fire. Following this, the restaurant owner and workers shut the shop. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media, officials said.