Donyi Polo Airport: All You Need To Know About Arunachal Pradesh’s 1st Greenfield Airport | See Pics

Donyi Polo Airport: With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar today.

Donyi Polo Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport ‘Donyi Polo Airport’ at Holangi in Itanagar. This will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh and the first in the state capital Itanagar, taking the total number of airports in the Northeast to 16. This airport is suitable for all weather conditions.





Here’s all you need to know about Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport:

The airport is just 15 km from the capital Itanagar. The terminal at Hollongi has been constructed approximately at a cost of Rs 955 crores with an area of 4100 sq m and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour. The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crores. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North-East. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (‘Donyi’) and the Moon (‘Polo’). It will be Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

Earlier on 18 October, Indigo Airlines had successfully test-landed its aircraft at the newly constructed airport.

Ministry of Civil Aviation also launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) in October 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses.