New Delhi: In a big relief for the Delhiites, the Delhi Metro Rail Coroporation (DMRC) on Monday resumed its services partially after a hiatus of over 5 months. However, the lack of awareness landed some people in trouble this morning. On Monday, only the Yellow Line service was restored, but most of the people did not have the information about the availability of the Lines resulting in a bit of trouble for them.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that the graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages.

Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage.

In stage 2 on September 9, three more lines — Blue, Pink and Gurgaon will be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of COVID-19. In this stage, trains will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm.

After observing the operation and its impact, the DMRC will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line under stage 3 on Sept 10. Officials have said that all services will be restored from September 12.

Here’s the full schedule till Sept 12

Operational Plan – Graded Resumption of Services Date of resumption Line(s) on which Metro services resuming Passenger Service Timings STAGE-1 7th September 2020 onwards Line-2 (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre including Rapid Metro, Gurugram MORNING (4 Hours only) (7 AM to 11 AM) EVENING (4Hours only) (4 PM to 8 PM) 9th September 2020 onwards In addition, Line-3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali & Line-7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar 10th September 2020 onwards In addition, Line-1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Line-5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Line-6 (Violet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) STAGE-2 11th September 2020 onwards In addition to stage-1 Lines, Line-8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Line-9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational MORNINGÂ (6 Hours only) (7 AM to 01 PM) EVENINGÂ (6 Hours only) (4 PM to 10 PM) Above timings are applicable for lines resumed at Stage-1 also STAGE-3 12th September 2020 onwards In addition to stage-1 & 2 Lines, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will be also operational Services on all lines will be available throughout the day (6 AM to 11 PM) Above timings are applicable for all Lines

Guidelines for passengers here:

Passengers will sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Suitable marking on the seats have been made.

The dwell time of trains will be substantially increased so that passengers have sufficient time to board and alight. This will avoid pushing by passengers.

Trains will not stop at the stations falling in containment zones.

Passengers are advised to use Áarogya Setu App.

Thermal screening to all the passengers will be done at the frisking points.

Mask will be mandatory for all passengers.

Sanitizer will be provided at the frisking point.

2-3 passengers will be permitted inside the lift depending on the size of lift.

Passengers will be advised to stand on alternate steps of escalators.

Passengers having temperature or sign of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.

Tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.

All transactions for recharge of cards, etc will be through cashless modes, tokens will not be allowed for travel, only smart card/QR code will be allowed, ticket vending machine will not accept cash.

Penalties regarding violation of various norms under Delhi Metro O&M Act will be realised from the passengers through digital means only.

For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only. Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.

To ensure compliance to new travel protocol at stations/trains, public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.

Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel. It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.