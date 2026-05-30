Dope test to be mandatory before appointment in government service: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all departments to make a dope test mandatory for candidates prior to their appointment in government service and asked them to issue the necessary guidelines for this purpose.

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (PTI/File image)

New Delhi: In a meeting held with Administrative Secretaries on Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued directives to ensure the speedy payment of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues for retired Class IV employees, in accordance with the budget announcement. He asked Heads of Departments to provide complete details regarding applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government can take appropriate decisions in these matters.

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Mandatory Dope Test For Candidates In Government Service

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide information regarding the action taken against government employees found to be involved in the smuggling of ‘Chitta’ (heroin). He stated that the state government has launched a mass movement against ‘Chitta,’ and strict action is being taken against the drug mafia. Protecting the youth from the menace of drugs is among the government’s top priorities.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all departments to make a dope test mandatory for candidates prior to their appointment in government service and asked them to issue the necessary guidelines for this purpose.

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The Chief Minister also directed various departments to provide details regarding vacant posts so that they may be filled expeditiously. He announced that the state government has decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistants.

The Chief Minister issued instructions to gather information regarding trees that have fallen or been uprooted on forest land due to the recent storms. He stated that a special drive to remove these trees would commence on June 1. He emphasised that any delay in removing fallen trees results in a loss of resources for the state; therefore, the Forest Department must ensure their prompt clearance and disposal on a priority basis.

(With IANS inputs)