Dosa tawa near washroom, food stored in open: Pune’s famous Vaishali, Roopali restaurants lose licences after FDA finds serious hygiene lapses

Two popular Pune eateries, Vaishali and Roopali, have had their food licences suspended after FDA inspections reportedly found serious hygiene violations, including improper food storage, unclean kitchens and poor sanitation.

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Dosa tawa near washroom, food stored in open: Pune's famous Vaishali, Roopali restaurants lose licences after FDA finds serious hygiene lapses (Image: X.com)

Two of Pune’s well-known restaurants, Vaishali and Roopali, have had their food business licences suspended after inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed serious hygiene and food safety problems. The action was taken on Friday, November 13, after officials found several lapses in food preparation, storage and cleanliness at the two eateries located on Fergusson College (FC) Road, according to a report in India Today.

During the inspection at Vaishali, FDA officials reportedly found the tawa used to prepare dosas and uttapams placed next to the men’s washroom. A freezer used to store raw food ingredients was also kept close to the women’s washroom.

Officials further found that boiled potatoes, cooked rice and other prepared food items were being stored in an open corridor. The restaurant scored 58 out of 98 marks during the inspection and was classified as non-compliant with food safety standards.

What did FDA find during inspection at Vaishali?

The inspection revealed several problems with the restaurant’s kitchen arrangements and food storage practices. According to officials, the restaurant had limited kitchen space, which led to food preparation equipment and storage facilities being placed near washrooms.

Inspectors also found that idli and dosa batter was being prepared in an open area without proper protection. Raw chopped vegetables were reportedly kept above ready-to-eat food items, raising the risk of cross-contamination.

Other shortcomings included the absence of insect-proof doors in the kitchen, missing temperature monitoring records and an outdated drinking water testing report. Officials also found that a trained food safety supervisor was not present during the inspection.

The FDA had reportedly inspected Vaishali in June this year and issued a notice asking the restaurant to correct the problems. However, several serious violations were found again during the latest inspection, leading to the suspension of its food licence.

Why was Roopali restaurant’s licence suspended?

The FDA also found several hygiene and food safety issues at Roopali restaurant during its inspection on November 13. Officials said the restaurant’s kitchen was open and did not have proper protection against dust, dirt and insects. Waterlogging, poor cleaning and improper waste disposal were also reported.

The inspection further revealed problems with food storage. Raw ingredients, partly prepared food and ready-to-eat items were allegedly kept without proper covers, labels and use-by dates.

The lack of proper separation between raw and cooked food also raised concerns about possible contamination.

Following the inspection and a hearing, the FDA suspended Roopali’s food business licence as well.

Can Vaishali and Roopali restaurants reopen?

The suspension means both restaurants cannot carry out food-related business until they correct the problems identified by the FDA and receive written permission from the department. This restriction also applies to takeaway orders and home delivery services.

The food safety department will conduct fresh inspections after the restaurants complete the required changes. They will be allowed to resume operations only after officials are satisfied that the food safety rules are being followed.

FDA steps up food safety checks across Maharashtra

The action against Vaishali and Roopali is part of the Maharashtra FDA’s intensified drive to improve food safety and hygiene across the state.

The campaign, called ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’, is being carried out under FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The department is focusing on checking kitchen cleanliness, safe food storage, proper handling of ingredients and compliance with food safety regulations.