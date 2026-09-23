Shocked by a doubled electricity bill? Here’s a trick that can help

Fast-running electricity meters or unexpectedly high bills are a common problem faced by BSES consumers in Delhi. If you suspect your meter is faulty or showing incorrect readings, here's the complete legal process for testing fees, bill adjustments, and meter replacement.

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Electricity meter in Delhi. File image/PTI

Delhi residents whose BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) or BSES Yamuna (BYPL) electricity meter suddenly starts running faster or showing incorrect readings can get it inspected under department rules. The process for meter testing and replacement can be completed from home, via WhatsApp, the mobile app, or by visiting a BSES office.

In fact, as per BSES rules, the department inspects the meter before installing a new one, charging a nominal testing fee for the process. If the test report finds the meter to be defective or faulty, the department not only installs a new meter free of charge but also refunds the testing fee.

How to apply through WhatsApp

BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) users send Hi to official number 8800919123.

BSES Yamuna (BYPL) users send Hi to official number 8745999888.

Register your problem by selecting Meter Related Queries or Complaint option from the menu.

Also Read | Delhi free power scheme gets new rules: Annual registration may soon be required to claim electricity | Check details

How to apply through BSES Mobile App

Download BSES App on your mobile

Login with your CA number

Go to the Complaints section and select the Meter Faulty option.

Register your problem by selecting Meter Related Queries or Complaint option from the menu.

How to apply on the website

Visit the official portal of BSES www.bsesdelhi.com.

Log into your account using Consumer Login.

Submit online application for Meter Testing.

How to apply offline by visiting the BSES office

Write an application to the Division Officer clearly mentioning the meter problem such as jump reading, faulty display, or very fast running of the meter.

Copy of latest electricity bill.

Identity card of the consumer.

A clear photo of the current meter screen, clearly showing the current reading and kW load.

Also Read | Delhi electricity shock: 10% surcharge on bills from September, who is exempt?

What is the process?

Once you file a complaint, BSES will charge a fixed fee of Rs 100–200. A technical team will then visit your home to either install a check meter or remove your existing meter for lab testing. If the meter is found to be faulty, BSES will immediately install a new one free of charge, and the testing fee will be adjusted in the following month’s bill. Additionally, bills for the months affected by the faulty or inflated readings will be revised based on your average consumption for the corresponding period in the previous year, and a corrected bill will be issued.