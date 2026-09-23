Shocked by a doubled electricity bill? Here’s a trick that can help

Delhi residents whose BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) or BSES Yamuna (BYPL) electricity meter suddenly starts running faster or showing incorrect readings can get it inspected under department rules. The process for meter testing and replacement can be completed from home, via WhatsApp, the mobile app, or by visiting a BSES office.
In fact, as per BSES rules, the department inspects the meter before installing a new one, charging a nominal testing fee for the process. If the test report finds the meter to be defective or faulty, the department not only installs a new meter free of charge but also refunds the testing fee.
Also Read | Delhi free power scheme gets new rules: Annual registration may soon be required to claim electricity | Check details
Also Read | Delhi electricity shock: 10% surcharge on bills from September, who is exempt?
Once you file a complaint, BSES will charge a fixed fee of Rs 100–200. A technical team will then visit your home to either install a check meter or remove your existing meter for lab testing. If the meter is found to be faulty, BSES will immediately install a new one free of charge, and the testing fee will be adjusted in the following month’s bill. Additionally, bills for the months affected by the faulty or inflated readings will be revised based on your average consumption for the corresponding period in the previous year, and a corrected bill will be issued.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.