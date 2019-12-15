New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at the Congress party for supporting the Shiv Sena even as the saffron party voted in favour of the contentious Citizenship Act in Parliament, and has also shown its dissent against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Savarkar.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mamata said, “Shiv Sena is still on its original agenda, so they supported the Central Government on the Citizenship Amendment Bill and now they are not tolerant of the attitude of the Congress towards Savarkar.”

“But still the Congress party is still with the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra government, so all this is not the double standard of the Congress, what else is there?,” she added.

She added, “Therefore, they must clarify their position in this matter. Otherwise, to divert the attention of the public from the weaknesses of their own party, it would be considered as mere drama.”

1. शिवसेना अपने मूल एजेण्डे पर अभी भी कायम है, इसलिए इन्होंने नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पर केन्द्र सरकार का साथ दिया और अब सावरकर को भी लेकर इनको कांग्रेस का रवैया बर्दाश्त नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 15, 2019

On Saturday, speaking at Congress’ ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said, “My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth”. He was responding to the BJP leaders demanding an apology for his earlier “Rape in India” remark.

Following which, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “we respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, you don’t insult Savarkar”.

Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, however, made a tactical walkout in the Rajya Sabha when the voting on the Bill was underway.

According to the Citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.