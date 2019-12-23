New Delhi: Making the victory clear ahead of the final round of the counting of votes, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Monday won the state Assembly elections from both the seats he contested.

As per the updates from the EC, the 44-year-old leader won Dumka assembly constituency by a margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25740 votes. With this victory, the JMM leader defeated BJP’s Lois Marandi in Dumka and BJP’s Simon Malto in Barhait.

Earlier in the day, the JMM leader addressed a press conference soon after the trends indicated that the alliance is crossing the majority mark. He thanked alliance partners for putting their trust in him and making him the leader of the state.

“I thank Guruji (his father Shibu Soren), Lalu Yadav and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other central leaders who reposed trust on me,” Soren had said.

Addressing the press conference, he further stated that a new chapter has started in the state and it will be a milestone for him and the people of the state. He said his government will make sure to fulfil the wishes of the people. “We will sit with the alliance partners and decide the next course of action,” Soren had said.

The statement from the JMM leader came after the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance got the majority in Jharkhand as per the latest trends, though officially results for all the seats are yet to be announced.

Soren was declared a chief ministerial candidate by the Congress and the RJD in a pre-poll alliance in Jharkhand.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.