New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Centre on Wednesday asked all Central government employees to download 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobile phones and commute to the office only when it shows safe or low-risk status against COVID-19.

"All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in Central government should download 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobile phones, immediately. Before starting for office, they must review their status on the app and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or low risk' status," the order from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions stated.

The ministry stated that if the app shows a message that an employee has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, then the employee should not come to office and self-isolate for 14 days.

Joint Secretaries at the Central government have been asked to ensure that above directions are strictly followed in the respective ministry or department.

“Ministries/departments may issue similar instructions to autonomous/statutory bodies, PSUs etc. attached to them,” the order further stated.

Officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have already joined the offices following the government’s instructions. Moreover, all the central government departments have been asked to call only one-third of the staff below deputy secretary level on rotation basis to the offices.

Soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Aarogya Setu app was developed by the Centre in the public-private partnership to fight against the COVID-19. The app enables people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection.