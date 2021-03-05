New Delhi: Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Digital Brand Ambassador & Chairman of Vision Digital India and President Lead India Foundation, has received World Book of Records recognition from Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Must Marry A Dalit Woman, Fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's Dream: Ramdas Athawale

Dr Hari Krishna Maram received an honour from World Book of Records (WBR) and Indo-UK Cultural Forum Felicitate Personalities for their contribution in creating World Record Initiatives. Also Read - After 'Go Corona, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale Says 'No Corona, Corona No' to Stop COVID-19 Mutation

Under the aegis of World Book of Records (WBR) and Indo-UK Cultural Forum a felicitation get-together ceremony was organised to bestow honour and record certificate under the presence of prominent personalities of international repute. The certificates of record and honour were presented to personalities by guests.

On this occasion Ramdas Athawale (Union Minister, Govt. of India), Ram Bir Manandhar (Union Minister, Govt. of Nepal), Dr. Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, England), Willi Jezler (Patron, World Book of Records, Germany), Poonam Jezler (Vice Chairperson, World Book of Records, Switzerland), Guman Singh Damor (Member of Parliament), Santosh Shukla (Supreme Court, Advocate) and H.E. Mr. Nilamber Acharya (High Commissioner of Nepal), Yogesh Mohan Gupta (Chancellor, IIMT University) were present at the event.

Dr Maram’s work in the field of Management and Management Education spans over 26 years. Worked decade in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma. He has an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools).

Additionally, he was Secretary-BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM and Chairperson Higher Education Forum -Karnataka. His efforts in management education have been recognised on numerous occasions by the Government of India. He is also a part of the UGC Committee.

Besides being an excellent academician and educationist, Dr Maram is involved with a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion’s International and Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative “Bangalore Green” which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore.

Throughout his lifetime, he has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from UK, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, “Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher” Award by AIMS,”J L Batra Best Research Paper” Award, “Education Evangelist of India” Award, Lions International President’s Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, “Medal of Honour” from CIAC Global & The Education, 50 Most Admired Global Indian award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Sri Lanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Sri Lanka Economic Summit, SHIKSHA RATTAN award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit @ Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum and many more.