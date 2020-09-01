New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan and ruled that the extension of his detention is “illegal”. Notably, Khan was charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for his speech against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Also Read - Does Swara Bhasker Want to Join Politics? She Says 'Just Because I Gave an Opinion on CAA...'

Earlier this year in January, Khan was taken into custody for his alleged provocative speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019.

