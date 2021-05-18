New Delhi: Dr. KK Aggarwal, Former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a Padma Shri recipient, passed away on Monday night after a long battle with COVID-19. Dr Aggarwal was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for the past few days on ventilator support. He succumbed to the virus at 11.30 PM on Monday. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Revises Lockdown Guidelines, Allows 25 People In Wedding, Other Functions | Full List of Restrictions

Dr. KK Aggarwal had been fighting the virus bravely. Even in his last video, which has been doing rounds on Social media, Dr Aggarwal can be seen saying “the show must go on”. While trying to boost the morale of the doctors he was addressing, he said, “Even I am suffering from COVID, I am having COVID pneumonia which is progressive. But even then remember Raj Kapoor’s words ‘The show must go on – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’ Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 28,438 Fresh COVID Cases, Mumbai Logs Less Than 1000 Cases In Last 24 Hours

During his address, he tried to encourage the people from the medical fraternity to take consultations of hundred patients at one go due to the devastating second wave of COVID infections.

“We represent the collective consciousness of the society. Our job is to shift to jugadu OPD. Gather a hundred patients with similar symptoms and give them a joint consultation for 15 minutes. Time for one-to-one consultation has gone, we have to get people out of this crisis. The show must go on.” he said.

He requested all the doctors to gather patients in batches of 100s with similar symptoms such as loss of smell, taste or mild symptoms and give them consultations on the Zoom app.

Dr Aggarwal, 62, died at 11.30 pm on Monday “after a lengthy battle with Covid”, announced an official statement on his Twitter account.

“Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives,” said the statement.