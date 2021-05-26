New Delhi: Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on Wednesday informed that many new Coronavirus vaccines are coming to India and the shortage of the doses are likely to be over by July-August. He further added that by year-end, before December, India should be able to vaccinate 60 crore people with both doses. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Till Further Notice, New Date to be Announced Later

"We're the manufacturing hub of vaccines. Already 7-8 crore of doses are available per month but it needs to be ramped up. Because our population is too large it needs 60-70 crore people to be vaccinated before we can say we've reached herd immunity," ANI quoted Dr Trehan saying.

On government's decision to keep the gap between two doses to 12- 16 weeks, Dr Trehan said, "In UK, they said that you can increase the gap between 2 doses to 12 weeks & India also adopted that. But now it is discovered in UK that (against) new B.1.617 mutation one dose is not enough & they've now compressed the time back to 8 weeks."

“If you’re exposed between 2 doses, it’s better to do it around 6 weeks, 8 weeks max to get full immunity,” he added.