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Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Close contest between AIADMKs Raajesh and DMKs Ebenezer; counting begins soon

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Close contest between AIADMK’s Raajesh and DMK’s Ebenezer; counting begins soon

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is hoping for a second consecutive term.

Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections (File Photo/ANI)

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu stands at a crucial political crossroads as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections will be taken up on Monday, with the ruling DMK seeking another term, the AIADMK-BJP alliance fighting to regain lost ground, and actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the biggest new variable in the state’s Dravidian political landscape. Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency will see a contest between R.S. Raajesh from AIADMK, J. John Ebenezer from DMK, and D. Karthikeyan from SMP.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is hoping for a second consecutive term after contesting in a changed political arena as, apart from its main rival AIADMK, there were new entrants like actor-politician Vijay-led TVK’s and Tamil nationalist Seeman’s NTK.

Polling was held on April 23 for all 234 Assembly constituencies, and the Election Commission has confirmed that 4.88 crore voters cast their ballots. Counting will be held on May 4.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

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For Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the election is a test of whether the DMK’s welfare-heavy governance model, social justice plank and alliance management can withstand anti-incumbency.

The DMK-led front has projected confidence, with Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai claiming that the alliance could cross 200 seats.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has attempted to consolidate anti-DMK votes through its alliance with the BJP, PMK and AMMK.

However, the presence of the BJP within the alliance has made the contest ideologically sharper, particularly in a state where Dravidian politics has traditionally resisted the BJP’s national narrative.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

R.S. Raajesh – AIADMK

J. John Ebenezer – DMK

D. Karthikeyan – SMP

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.

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