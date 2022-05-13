Hyderabad: Stressing the need for technology and how it touches human lives, Zee Media Founder and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Friday said that if used properly, it can help achieve Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Swaraj (empowering villages) come true. “Today the Constitution is not as it was envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. The meaning of Gandhiji’s Swaraj was to give control of governance at the village level,” the Rajya Sabha MP said while addressing a seminar at IIIT Hyderabad.Also Read - ZEE5 Dials Up The Content Game; Announces Stellar Slate of 80+Titles For 2022

“Technology has a deep relationship with humans. For this it is necessary that the person should be understood first. It is said in Vedas that man lives in three states. In one waking state, the second stage is of dreaming and the third stage is when a person is asleep. At that time he is like a dead person,” he added.

Dr Chandra further said, “When we started Zee Tv in the 1990s, there has been a radical change in technology. There are many such things in history which have no relation with reality. An example of this is that as it is said that Maharana Pratap was defeated in the battle with the Mughals. But it is not true. When research was done, it was found that Maharana Pratap had defeated the Mughals. The historical evidence of this is known to Jodhpur University and other people who are doing research on it.”

Dr Chandra said that using technology should do good for society. “Humans are in three states: One is to be awake. The second condition is sleeping, dreaming. The third condition is being in a deep sleep, beeing awake, sleeping and dreaming, being in a deep sleep,” he said.

“Let’s work together. Let’s create new ideas.Why shouldn’t we create a block chain of our own. Everyone’s thoughts are the same when watching a movie. Technology can be used to create such an idea. Drones are being used for deliveries today. Age reduction technology is also becoming available. There are pros and cons to technology. OTT, theaters will both continue in the future. OTT adds the possibility of controlling the content. At one stage watching movies on VCRs. Now we are watching movies while controlling live on OTT,” he further said.