Jaipur: Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and founder of Zee TV and Zee Media, will be a Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan. Dr Chandra’s candidature has been supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dr Chandra today filed his nomination papers. He met former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and other senior leaders including Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria, Arun Singh before filing his nomination. Dr Subhash Chandra has been associated with philanthropic works for years and is the founder of India’s first private satellite television company ZEE Entertainment a part of the multifaceted conglomerate Essel Group.Also Read - Technology Can Help Make Gandhi Ji's Swaraj Dream Come True: Dr Subhash Chandra At IIIT Hyderabad

Ahead of filing his nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on June 10, Dr Chandra reached Jaipur and offered prayers at Mata Dungri Ganesh Temple. Also Read - Radicalisation 1st Step Towards Transforming Youth To Take Up Arms: Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra At IIM Rohtak-Tajik University Conference

The media baron was elected from Haryana in 2016 with the support of the BJP.

For the unversed, elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan will be held on June 10 as the tenure of BJP’s Omprakash Mathur, KJ Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur ends on July 4. Rajasthan has 10 Rajya Sabha seats and currently, the BJP has seven members and the Congress has three. The grand old party’s members are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the party’s national general secretary KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP- 71, the Independent 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each.

BJP Announces 22 Candidates For Biennial Election so Far

Till now, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a total of 22 candidates for the biennial election. On Sunday, the BJP had fielded 18 candidates for the upcoming polls, which are being held to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states.

Some prominent BJP leaders including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prakash Javadekar, Dushyant Gautam and OP Mathur have been dropped from the list. Among the top BJP leaders who found a place on the list include Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively.