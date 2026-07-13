Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Essel Group Chairman pens heartfelt tribute

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 96 on Monday.

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Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Essel Group Chairman pens heartfelt tribute | Image: Zee

Nand Kishore Goenka Passes Away At 96: In a moment of deep sorrow, Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away at the age of 96 on Monday. His mortal remains have been kept at Vasant Sagar, A Road, in Mumbai for family members and close ones to pay their final respects. The last rites are scheduled to be performed on Wednesday at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

Remembering his father, Dr. Subhash Chandra, penned a heartfelt message on X, recalling his philanthropic works.

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Chandra wrote.

Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) July 13, 2026

About Nand Kishore Goenka

Born on September 28, 1930, Shri Goenka was a dedicated Swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Shri Goenka was widely recognised for his social activism and philanthropic endeavours.

Talking about his professional life, Shri Goenka handled several crucial responsibilities within the organisation.

Staying away from the core business affairs, he always remained devoted to social causes, specially cow protection ‘Goseva’.

He also played a crucial role in the development of Agroha, the historic capital of Maharaja Agrasen of the Agrawal traders.

Last Rites

The mortal remains of Shri Goenka will be taken from Mumbai to his hometown Haryana’s Hisar via a chartered flight on Tuesday. His body will be kept for final respects at his Hisar residence.

The last rites will be performed in Hisar on Wednesday at around 11:00 am. The last rites of his wife were also performed at Agroha Dham.