New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with migrant workers in the national capital, branding the act as "dramabaazi".

"Instead of wasting the time of migrants and sitting with them, walk along with them and carry their suitcase. ​In Congress-ruled states, request for more trains so that more migrants can reach home. They call us dramebaaz. What about yesterday? That is dramabaazi," Sitharaman said while addressing her fifth press conference to announce details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to revive the economy.

Further, Sitharaman also 'appealed' to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with 'folded hands,' to speak about migrant workers 'more responsibly.' FM Sitharaman said, "I want to tell the 0pposition party that on the issue to migrants we all must work together. We are working with all states on this issue."

“With folded hands, I ask Sonia Gandhi ji that we must speak and deal with our migrants more responsibly,” she added.

In an unexpected gesture, Rahul Gandhi had Saturday interacted with a group of migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in the national capital. He chatted with them about their problems amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Notably, in their desperation to reach home, migrants have been walking on foot or hitchhiking in trucks, autos, tempos etc. Some have also been trying to reach their homes on cycles.