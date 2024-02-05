DRDO Carries Out Successful Flight Trials Of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS

The trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using a single booster.

The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries.

DRDO Tests ABHYAS: Four flight trials of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) – ABHYAS were successfully carried out by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha from January 30 to February 2, 2024. The trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory, Hyderabad to provide reduced launch acceleration.

Trending Now

The objectives like the safe release of the booster, launcher clearance, and attaining the required end-of-launch velocity were achieved. During the flight trials, various parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude, and range were successfully validated.

You may like to read

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS offers a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems. It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot indigenously made by the ADE. It has a Radar Cross-section, Visual, and Infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice.

It has a laptop-based Ground Control System with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight, and post-flight analysis can be carried out. ABHYAS requires minimum logistics and is cost-effective compared to imported equivalents.

The systems tested recently were realised through Production Agencies – Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the Industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The development of this system will meet the requirements of aerial targets for the Armed Forces, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated with the design, development, and testing of the system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.