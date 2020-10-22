New Delhi: In a major boost towards indigenisation in defence sector, India on Thursday morning successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank missile after which the weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army. Also Read - 'Son, Don’t Get Frightened', Terrorist in J&K's Budgam Surrenders Before Security Forces; His Father Expresses Gratitude Towards Soldiers | Watch Video

"India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6.45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials told ANI.

India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan.
— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

The Nag anti-tank missile is now ready for induction as it has completed 10 successful user trial with the weapon finding and then hitting the target, according to senior government officials.

The Nag Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take our targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target.

The final trial of Nag anti-tank missile means that the Indian Army will no longer have to import this weapon from either Israel or the US for the range of four kilometres.

The Army needs third-generation ATGMs with a strike range of over 2.5km with fire and forget capabilities. It needs them to equip its mechanised infantry units to carry them on their Russian BMP vehicles.

The army is currently using second-generation Milan 2T and Konkur ATGMs and has been looking for about third-generation missiles, which are important for stopping advancing enemy tanks.

The Defence Ministry in 2018 had cleared the acquisition of 300 Nag missiles and 25 NAMICAs for the Indian Army.

