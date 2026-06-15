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DRDO conducts successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, all mission objectives fully met

According to data captured by various tracking instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, all mission objectives were fully met.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: June 15, 2026, 8:44 PM IST
DRDO, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, Defence Research and Development Organisation, LRLACM, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on June 15 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. According to data captured by various tracking instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, all mission objectives were fully met.

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Indigenously Developed Missile

The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile, with all its subsystems created by various DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, serves as the nodal laboratory for this project. Senior DRDO officials, along with representatives from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, were present during the launch.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and industry partners on the successful test of the LRLACM. Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, monitored all activities during the launch and congratulated all team members involved in the successful test.

Earlier, on June 13, DRDO successfully demonstrated several key technologies aimed at strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities against various types of enemy threats.

Multi-layered Defence System Demonstrated

Three consecutive flight tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate a multi-layered defence system against long-range ballistic missiles and medium-range anti-ship threats. The multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated, with interceptors successfully engaging their respective targets.

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These systems have been designed and developed using modern technologies to counter emerging missile-related threats. These tests have placed the country among the select few nations possessing a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system capable of intercepting even Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). The maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NSM-MR) was also successfully conducted. Senior officials from the DRDO and the armed forces witnessed these flight tests.

(With IANS inputs)

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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