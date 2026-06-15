DRDO conducts successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, all mission objectives fully met

According to data captured by various tracking instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, all mission objectives were fully met.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/drdo-conducts-successful-flight-test-of-long-range-land-attack-cruise-missile-all-mission-objectives-fully-met-dr-apj-abdul-kalam-island-odisha-integrated-test-range-chandipur-indian-navy-indian-air-f-8447428/ Copy

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on June 15 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. According to data captured by various tracking instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, all mission objectives were fully met.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Result 2026 news: How to check the Civil Services Prelims result PDF when declared and what’s next?

Indigenously Developed Missile

The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile, with all its subsystems created by various DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, serves as the nodal laboratory for this project. Senior DRDO officials, along with representatives from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, were present during the launch.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and industry partners on the successful test of the LRLACM. Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, monitored all activities during the launch and congratulated all team members involved in the successful test.

Earlier, on June 13, DRDO successfully demonstrated several key technologies aimed at strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities against various types of enemy threats.

Multi-layered Defence System Demonstrated

Three consecutive flight tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate a multi-layered defence system against long-range ballistic missiles and medium-range anti-ship threats. The multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated, with interceptors successfully engaging their respective targets.

Also Read: ‘Will not pull back from…’: Israel shares big statement after US-Iran share peace deal update

These systems have been designed and developed using modern technologies to counter emerging missile-related threats. These tests have placed the country among the select few nations possessing a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system capable of intercepting even Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). The maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NSM-MR) was also successfully conducted. Senior officials from the DRDO and the armed forces witnessed these flight tests.

(With IANS inputs)