DRDO Developed ‘Pralay’ Missile Successfully Test-Fired With Focus On LAC And LoC

The SRBM was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, said a Defence official.

Pralay is a solid-fuel, battlefield missile based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV). (ANI Photos)

Pralay Missile: India’s surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) “Pralay” was successfully test-fired on Tuesday. The SRBM was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, said a Defence official. The Pralay missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with an eye on the country’s defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan, he said.

The missile was launched at around 9.50 a.m. and met all its mission objectives, the official said, adding that a battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline.

Pralay Missile Range And Payload

Pralay is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. it is a solid-fuel, battlefield missile based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) from Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Programme and Prahaar tactical Missile.

Pralay has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), he said adding that the missile can be compared with China’s ‘Dong Feng 12’ and Russia’s ‘Iskander’, which was used in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Pakistan also has tactical ballistic missiles in its defence system.

First Trial Of Pralay Missile

The maiden test of the Pralay missile was conducted on 22 December 2021 by DRDO from Abdul Kalam Island. The missile followed quasi ballistic trajectory reaching the designated target at 400 km with a high degree of accuracy, validating controls, guidance system and mission algorithms.

Second Trial Of Pralay Missile

The second trial of the Pralay missile was conducted on 23 December 2021 by DRDO from Abdul Kalam Island. The test was conducted using a heavier payload to check the lethality and accuracy of the weapon. Pralay covered the maximum range of 500 km and was monitored by range sensors and instruments, including telemetry, radar and electro-optic tracking system deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships positioned near the impact point.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.