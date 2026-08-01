Neither Rafale nor BrahMos, yet China and Pakistan will be in trouble, DRDO’s drone system that will…

India is continuously upgrading its defense systems. Along with fighter jets and missiles, drones have also become crucial. DRDO has taken a major step in this direction.

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Neither Rafale nor BrahMos, yet China and Pakistan will be in trouble, DRDO's drone system that will... (File)

India is developing a defence system that will include the Rafale fighter jet as well as the BrahMos or missiles like Agni-5 will have no role. Despite this, the enemy camp will be devastated to the point of collapse. Indeed, India has increased its focus on drone warfare. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is now preparing to develop a drone system that will be impossible for the enemy to jam. This project has been named Development of Close Formation Flying of Multiple Drones.

DRDO has invited national startups and MSMEs to develop cutting-edge military drone technology. DRDO has invited proposals for the development of a jam-proof drone swarm, consisting of 50 drones, capable of flying precisely while maintaining a distance of just half a meter from each other. This project is being implemented under DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, which aims to promote indigenous defense technology and provide startups with opportunities to participate in the development of advanced defense systems. This project, titled “Development of Close Formation Flying of Multiple Drones,” excludes large public sector enterprises. Its aim is to encourage grassroots innovation and strengthen the indigenous defense industry. This project is considered important given the increasing use of autonomous systems and drone technology by the Indian Armed Forces in future battlefields.

Lessons learned during Operation Sindoor

Experts believe that during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Systems) played a crucial role in surveillance, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes. This experience made it clear that future warfare will increasingly require an indigenous, secure, and highly coordinated drone network. According to DRDO guidelines, this drone swarm will consist of a master drone, which will operate 49 slave drones. The master drone will receive commands from a ground control station and operate all drones in a designated grid. The biggest technical challenge will be ensuring that all drones remain stable and without colliding with each other, while flying at a distance of only 500 millimeters. Each drone will have to maintain its position with an accuracy of up to five centimeters in all directions.

Drones capable of taking off at altitudes up to 5,000 meters

The project will enable drones to operate in extremely difficult geographical and weather conditions. These drones will be capable of taking off, hovering, and safely returning from mountainous terrain at altitudes up to 5,000 meters. They will also maintain stability in winds of up to 20 meters per second. Given the potential for enemy interference with communication systems, developing highly secure and anti-electronic jamming communication systems for drone swarms will be essential.

Payload up to 2 kg

Each drone must be able to carry a payload of up to two kilograms, which could include cameras, sensors, or electronic warfare equipment. The entire system must be ready for flight within five minutes of unpacking. Furthermore, the battery must be capable of providing at least 30 minutes of flight time and recharge in just 15 minutes.

Make in India

To promote “Make in India,” DRDO has specified that at least 70 percent of the entire system must be manufactured from indigenous components. Additionally, the use of commercial parts from rival countries will be prohibited. DRDO will provide up to 90 percent of the development cost for this project as a grant. The selected company will be required to develop a working prototype within 12 months, followed by one year of testing at DRDO facilities. Upon completion of the 24-month project, the company will be required to hand over 50 drones, spare batteries, and the entire software code to DRDO. This initiative is expected to provide the Indian Army with next-generation drone capabilities and also provide a new impetus to the country’s self-reliant defense and aerospace industry.